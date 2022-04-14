Notes on Cesaro, Paige VanZant, Carmella and Corey Graves, and Lita

– Former WWE superstar Cesaro has changed his Instagram handle to Claudio CSRO.

– Paige VanZant on Signing with AEW, and How Leaving UFC Was Her Best Career Move

– Carmella and Corey Graves are enjoying their honeymoon in Hawaii…

– Happy birthday to…

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)