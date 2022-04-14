Becky Lynch named one of the top female game-changers of the 21st Century

Glazia Magazine has announced that it has named Becky Lynch was one of the top female game-changers of the 21st Century. She joins names on the list like Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg, and more.

The magazine notes:

Becky Lynch is an Irish professional wrestler and also the first woman to win Wrestlemania’s first ever all-female event.

In 2019, Lynch became the first woman to hold Smackdown Women’s Championship and Raw women’s championship simultaneously.

Lynch would go on to become a four-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Lynch also stands for equalism and women empowerment in every sector.

“With women empowerment and women coming together, it’s not about being better than the guys or whatever. It’s not just about collaboration; it’s about being equal people and having more of a highlight on women’s athletics, and just women being equal in every aspect.”