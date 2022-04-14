7’3″ Satnam Singh debuts for AEW

Last night’s Dynamite saw the debut of Satnam Singh, the 26-year-old, 7’3″ giant who the company signed late last year.

Singh came at the end of the show, attacking the newly-crowned ROH TV champion Samoa Joe and was the surprise of Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. The show-closing angle came under scrutiny from fans who felt the awesome Suzuki vs Joe match did not warrant that finale.

Singh, who is from India, was part of several NBA drafts but never played in the NBA. He is the subject of a Netflix documentary titled One in a Billion which was released in 2017.

Dave Meltzer adds that the ending of the show was designed to further build the relationship between AEW and the Discovery-owned Eurosport India where AEW television airs in the country. Discovery merged with WarnerMedia to create Warner Bros. Discovery and making your television partners happy is a number one priority in making sure better deals come along in the next year or so.