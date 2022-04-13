Young Rock TV series teases Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania

During last night’s episode of Young Rock on NBC, they cleverly teased a future Rock vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania.

On the episode, as the whole family is watching wrestling on television, a very young Joe (Reigns) goes up on Dwayne and asks to get Samoan dropped. “Acknowledge me,” Joe says as he looks at the camera pointing his finger.

“By the way, that’s my cousin Joe, who would later go by Roman Reigns, future WWE champion,” narrates Johnson in the background.

“Come on Dwayne, let’s wrestle,” Joe says as he puts Dwayne in a headlock. “No. World’s not ready,” says Dwayne. “A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania!”

On the WWE Evil Peacock series, they also teased a match between the two in the episode of Roman Reigns.

The two are rumored to be meeting at next year’s WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.