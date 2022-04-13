Rok-C receives new WWE name, makes debut on NXT Level Up

The inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C has received her new WWE NXT ring name.

WWE announced last month that Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, was a part of the latest WWE Performance Center Class. The 20 year old made her in-ring debut at Tuesday’s NXT Level Up taping, and is now called Roxanne Perez.

Perez, who trained under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his ROW school/promotion, wrestled Sloane Jacobs in a match that will air this Friday night on Peacock and the WWE Network. Jacobs is the former Notorious Mimi, who made her WWE in-ring debut on the March 29 NXT show, coming up short against Nikkita Lyons.

Tuesday’s NXT Level Up tapings also featured Damon Kemp vs. Troy Donovan (with Channing Lauren), and Tatum Paxley vs. Kiera James.

Jacobs was also signed in the same WWE Performance Center Class that Perez was in, along with Donovan (fka Cole Karter) and Lauren (fka Jake Tucker), among other wrestlers.

Perez can now be found on Twitter and Instagram at @roxanne_wwe.

You can click here for full spoilers and more photos from Tuesday’s NXT Level Up tapings.