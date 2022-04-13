JR: “I have some problems with some Dark Side editing”

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Dark Side of the Ring and interviews that he did for the series…

“I have some problems with some Dark Side editing. I thought I was misrepresented a time or two in the edit. But I mean, I admire those guys’ entrepreneurial spirit and I think it’s a good purpose, but I think sometimes they bite into the apple of the dirt. They narrowcast a little bit too much for me, but I’m still going to watch their shows.”

“I’m not sure I’ll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I’ll continue to watch and we’ll see. They should get better at what they do.”

quotes source: WrestlingNews.co