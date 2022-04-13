International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Rocky Johnson Medal of Mettle Recipient

The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced the recipient for the 2022 Rocky Johnson Medal of Mettle. It will go to 12-year-old Azaliah Farkas. The announcement reads:

4/13/2022 – ALBANY, NEW YORK – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame is extremely proud to announce, New Jersey native, 12-year-old Azaliah Farkas as the recipient of the 2022 Rocky Johnson Medal of Mettle Award recipient. Azaliah was born with Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy and is also deaf, but the love she has for her community and professional wrestling are what make her who she is.

Alongside her mother Melissa, Azaliah is a staunch advocate for children with special needs; helping organize various sporting events in her community including the Miracle League of Mercer County’s annual “Ainsley’s Angels Mileage Challenge” and participating in numerous others; proving that children with special needs know NO limitations.

She was also the inspiration for the first ever “BasketBrawl” charity basketball game featuring some of the top names of Northeast Independent Wrestling such as Darius Carter and Kasey and Brandon Kirk (aka “The Kirks”).

Through her work with children with special needs, she has become a beloved fixture of her community as well as the independent wrestling scene in the NY/NJ area; often seen ringside in her signature referee shirt, cheering on her favorites and relentlessly heckling the bad guys. Once the final bell rings however, it’s hugs and smiles for everyone, with even many of the biggest, meanest “heels” going out of their way for a pic and a hug.

We’re very proud to have Azaliah as the 2022 Rocky Johnson Medal of Mettle recipient and we look forward to seeing her this August as she and her mother Melissa accept her award at the Induction Dinner slated for August 27, 2022 at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.

