Contract updates: Juice Robinson, Maria Kanellis, and Wendy Choo

– Juice Robinson revealed that his contract extension with New Japan ends on April 30th. In an interview with Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Juice also said that after his final New Japan match that he has no desire or urge to wrestle anymore afterwards. In fact, he even went to say he’d be fine with being a “house husband” for Toni Storm.

– NXT star Wendy Choo has reportedly reached an agreement on a new contract with WWE.

– Maria Kanellis commented to Fightful on her contract with Impact Wrestling, “So I had a paid per deal with IMPACT and that comes to a close in Poughkeepsie.”

Speaking of Kanellis…