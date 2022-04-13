Chris Dickinson signs with NJPW

Chris Dickinson announced in a post on his Instagram account today that he’s signed a contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Dickinson noted that he’s still available to work indie dates in the US and internationally, but he will be exclusive to NJPW in Japan. You can read his statement below:

“I am beyond proud to announce that I have officially signed an agreement with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’ve heard you all for years say I should sign with other companies and I appreciate everyone of your hopes for my success but this is what I’ve always wanted. With the companies expansion in the USA on the rise and Japan finally reopening, the future is brighter than ever. I am still available to work independently in the USA and internationally excluding Japan but NJPW is now home. Let’s continue to bring the highest level of pro wrestling to the world together.”

Dickinson has been a regular on NJPW Strong shows as of late. He’s also scheduled to work the Windy City Riot show later this month on April 16. He will team with Fred Rosser, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin, and Josh Alexander against the team of Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos & Black Tiger