4/13/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Match #1 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro (w/Alex Abrahantes)

They get face-to-face after dueling chants from the crowd, and then shove each other away. Punk delivers a kick to the midsection, and then delivers a few chops. Penta fires back with chops, and Punk does the same. They quickly transition to right hands, and then Punk delivers a kick to the midsection again. Penta comes back with a kick to the face, but Punk comes back with another kick to the midsection. Punk drops Penta with a hip-toss and delivers a shot to Penta on the mat. Punk goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. Punk chops Penta into the corner and goes for the GTS, but Penta escapes and applies an ankle lock. Punk counters and sends Penta face-first into the turnbuckle, and then follows with a rising knee strike in the corner. Punk goes for the bulldog, but Penta counters with a pair of Slingblades. Penta goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Penta kicks Punk in the hamstring and tosses him to the floor. Penta goes for a baseball slide, but Punk dodges and then takes Penta down with a tope suicida as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta delivers a kick to Punk, who was on the top rope. Penta climbs and delivers a few headbutts. Punk fires back with right hands and then slips off the ropes as he tries to pull Penta down. Penta kicks Punk in the head, and follows with a clubbing shot to Punk’s neck. Penta sends Punk across the ring, and Punk collapses on his injured knee. Penta stomps on Punk and puts him up top. Penta delivers a few shots, but Punk counters and takes Penta down with a hurricanrana. Punk delivers a rising knee strike and goes for the GTS, but Penta delivers elbows to get free. Penta goes for the arm-breaker, but Punk counters and locks in the Anaconda Vice. Penta gets his foot on the ropes, and they both go to the apron. They exchange chops and right hands, and then Penta goes for Fear Factor on the apron. Punk counters and goes for a pile-driver, but Penta counters out. Punk delivers a roundhouse kick and Penta falls back into the ring. Punk takes Penta down with a clothesline from the top, and then delivers the rising knee strike in the corner. Punk kicks Penta in the head and goes for the GTS, but Penta blocks it and goes for Fear Factor. Punk gets free, but Penta delivers an enzuigiri. Penta goes for the arm-breaker, but Punk counters and they exchange pin attempts for two counts. Penta delivers a shot and comes off the ropes, but Punk counters and delivers the GTS for the pin fall.

Winner: CM Punk

The Jericho Appreciation Society was shown arriving to the air port earlier today. Before Chris Jericho can say much, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana pull up in a car and say they will see them tonight. They pull away, and Angelo Parker and Matt Menard are lying on the ground after being dumped from the car. Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager run over to them and check on them.

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

Jungle Boy and Fish start the match with a lock-up, and Fish quickly delivers a knee to the midsection. Fish sends Jungle Boy off the ropes, but Jungle Boy counters with a shoulder tackle. Jungle Boy takes Fish down with a hurricanrana, and then follows with an elbow strike. Fish comes back with a knee to the midsection and tags in O’Reilly. O’Reilly applies a side-headlock, but Jungle Boy sends him off the ropes as Luchasaurus tags in. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus double-team O’Reilly, and then Luchasaurus sends Fish to the floor. Luchasaurus goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out. O’Reilly dodges a kick and Luchasaurus gets caught on the top rope. Fish tags in as O’Reilly dragon-screw leg-whips Luchasaurus onto the apron. Luchasaurus suffers another dragon-screw leg-whip on the floor, and then Fish gets him back into the ring. Fish delivers a few shots and O’Reilly tags back in. O’Reilly applies a knee-bar as Fish tags back in. Fish connects with a senton and tags O’Reilly back in. Fish and O’Reilly double-team Luchasaurus in the corner, but Luchasaurus comes back and takes both of them down and tags in Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy delivers shots to Fish and drops O’Reilly with a clothesline. Jungle Boy sends them to the floor and drops them with tope suicidas. Luchasaurus takes them down with a moonsault and tosses O’Reilly back into the ring. Fish chop blocks Luchasaurus, and then Jungle Boy takes Fish out with a dive to the floor. Jungle Boy delivers a shoulder to O’Reilly, but Fish grabs his ankle before he can get back into the ring. O’Reilly drops Jungle Boy with a dragon-screw leg-whip in the ropes and Fish drops Jungle Boy to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.