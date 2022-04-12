WWE planning to move out of Titan Towers

WWE plans on moving out of Titan Towers and into its brand new headquarters building in late 2022, reports the Stamford Advocate.

This has been in the works for a while now. News that the promotion was on the verge of moving to a new building first broke in March 2019, though plans were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset a year later. During WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings call, now-departed chief financial officer Kristina Salen stated the company had invested between $85 million and $105 million into the new building.

WWE’s new home is approximately two miles away from its current HQ. The promotion is due to become the building’s largest occupant when it takes up around 415,000 square feet of office and production space.