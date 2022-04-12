Tommaso Ciampa joins Raw roster

Former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa is now officially part of the Monday Night Raw roster and he was introduced last night on the show.

Ciampa, who lost his last NXT match to Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this month, was being interviewed backstage by Kevin Patrick when Ezekiel interrupted to introduce himself.

The segment also involved Kevin Owens, who came to warn Ciampa that that was not Ezekiel, but it was in fact a clean-shaven Elias.

“Easy mistake, but, that is Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother,” responded Ciampa. “Am I the only one still sane around here?” questioned Owens, telling Ciampa to “grow up.”