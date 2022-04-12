Title match announced for WWE Backlash, updated card

Apr 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE announced the following championship match for the upcoming Backlash event….

RAW Women’s Championship:

* Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

Additionally, announced matches for Backlash, which takes place on May 8th in Providence, Rhode Island…

* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey” – I Quit” match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

