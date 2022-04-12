Title match announced for WWE Backlash, updated card

WWE announced the following championship match for the upcoming Backlash event….

RAW Women’s Championship:

* Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

EXCLUSIVE: @BiancaBelairWWE says that she knew she had a target on her back after winning the #WWERaw Women’s Championship, but that @SonyaDevilleWWE's sneak attack was totally uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/c6UA2bfixw — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022

Additionally, announced matches for Backlash, which takes place on May 8th in Providence, Rhode Island…

* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

* Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey” – I Quit” match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship