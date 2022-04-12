Rhea Ripley off Raw due to COVID

Rhea Ripley was off last night’s WWE RAW episode due to COVID-19.

WWE had previously announced that Ripley and Liv Morgan would challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi during this week’s RAW episode. However, Morgan ended up taking a singles loss to Naomi.

It was noted on commentary that Ripley was off RAW due to COVID-19 protocols. WWE then announced the title match for next Monday’s RAW.

Ripley was also not on last Friday’s SmackDown as Morgan defeated Banks in singles action. Ripley did wrestle last Monday on the post-WrestleMania 38 RAW as she and Liv took a loss to Banks and Naomi in a non-title Championship Contender’s match. They were still granted a title shot after Ripley went to Adam Pearce.

Ripley has not commented on her absence as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is footage from last night’s Liv vs. Naomi match: