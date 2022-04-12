NXT Level Up spoilers from 4/12

The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center, to air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network:

* Roxanne Perez defeated Sloane Jacobs. Perez is the former Rok-C and this is her in-ring debut for the company, Jacobs is the former Notorious Mimi and this is her first NXT Level Up match

* Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan. Channing Lauren accompanied Donovan to the ring as they are tag team partners. They debuted last Friday with a loss to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

* Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James. Ivy Nile watched the match from the stage

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.