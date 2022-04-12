New NXT Tag Team Champions crowned

Pretty Deadly are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson win a Five-Team Gauntlet Match to capture the vacant titles. The other teams in the match were Grayson Waller and Sanga, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and The Creed Brothers.

The Gauntlet began with The Creed Brothers taking on Wilde and Mendoza. Julius Creed ended up pinning Wilde to eliminate Legado del Fantasma, and the next tag team to enter the Gauntlet was Briggs and Jensen. Brutus Creed would eventually pin Jensen for the next elimination. Grayson Waller and Sanga entered the Gauntlet next, but Julius would go on to pin Sanga for the elimination. The final team to enter the match was Pretty Deadly. They fought The Creed Brothers for several minutes until they hit a double modified neckbreaker to Brutus for the pin to win the titles.

This is the first title reign for Pretty Deadly on the main NXT brand. The titles were declared vacant last Friday after MSK’s Nash Carter was quietly released by the company due to abuse allegations from his wife Kimber Lee, who is still under contract to Impact Wrestling. MSK won the titles from Imperium at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 2, but only held them for 5 recognized days before they were relinquished.

Pretty Deadly just arrived to NXT 2.0 last Tuesday as The Creed Brothers’ mystery attackers, and the hooded men who recently vandalized The Diamond Mine Dojo. Formerly known as Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker in NXT UK, Pretty Deadly first started working with WWE in early 2019 after successful runs on the UK indies. They defeated Gallus to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the February 25, 2021 edition of NXT UK, and held the straps for 287 recognized days until dropping them to Moustache Mountain on the December 9 episode.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s Gauntlet from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL: