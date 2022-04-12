LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week. We see how NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained over Gunther in the main event, and how Harland and Joe Gacy revealed that they had 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner tied up and locked in a cage to close the show.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

NXT North American Title Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes

Alicia Taylor is in the ring with the mic for formal ring introductions as Solo Sikoa faces off with NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes. They are both already in the ring with no entrances.

The bell rings and Solo attacks first but Grimes blocks it and they size each other up again. They go at it and trade submissions and pin attempts. They both kick out at 2 for another stalemate. Grimes tosses Solo with an arm drag, then grounds him. Solo tries to fight out but Grimes lands another deep arm drag, and another.

Solo drops Grimes with a big shoulder and yells at him for a pop. Solo keeps control and nails a senton to the lower back. Solo goes for a slam off his shoulders but Grimes slides out, then misses a Cave-In. They meet in the middle of the ring as fans chant “Solo!” now. Grimes offers his hand for a shake and they shake. Grimes says he respects Solo, but Solo’s Bloodline can kiss his grits. Solo unloads now. Grimes kicks him and sends him face-first into the barrier. Solo easily turns it around and takes Grimes from corner to corner, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor for a pop.

Solo follows to the floor and rolls Grimes back in. Grimes kicks Solo off the apron with an enziguri. Grimes with a running punt kick from the apron. Grimes follows up with a running cannonball from the apron to take Solo back down once again. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Solo has Grimes grounded by his arm. Grimes counters and mounts some offense now. They trade big strikes and Solo stuns Grimes, then hits a back splash into the corner. Solo charges with the Rikishi Splash but Grimes moves. Grimes spikes Solo into the mat with the hurricanrana takedown. Grimes rocks Solo, ducks a shot and then hits the German suplex for a close 2 count.

Grimes keeps control as fans rally for Solo. Grimes waits for Solo to get back up but Solo side-step the Cave-In, and launches the champ into the turnbuckles. Solo with the Rikishi Splash into the corner for a close 2 count. Solo can’t believe it as Grimes kicks out. Solo waits for Grimes to get up. Grimes blocks a Samoan Drop, and they trade big strikes now. More back and forth until they collide in mid-air in the middle of the ring and Grimes covers for 2.

Solo rocks Grimes for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans go wild as Solo goes to the top but Grimes climbs up and unloads with strikes. Trick Williams comes down and gets involved from the floor right as Grimes gets sent to the mat by Solo. Grimes accidentally hits the referee on the way down to the mat, and the referee goes down, so he didn’t see Trick interfere. Solo superkicks Trick back to the floor. Solo rolls back in but Grimes takes advantage and nails the Cave-In to Solo for the pin to retain.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, the music hits as Grimes stands tall with the title in the air. We go to replays. Carmelo Hayes suddenly attacks Grimes from behind and beats him down. Trick and Carmelo take turns beating on Grimes now as fans boo them. Hayes and Trick celebrate as we get a replay of their attack on Grimes.

– Vic and Wade talk about the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles, and announce that the Five-Team Gauntlet will be tonight’s main event. Grayson Waller and Sanga interrupt from the big screen. Waller says they should be handed the titles, and this Gauntlet shouldn’t even be happening. Waller says this has pissed Sanga off, and he’s ready to do his thing in the ring. Waller says he will be watching while Sanga does the work in the ring, then he will hand Waller the titles. Waller is still wearing a sling on his arm.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker is backstage walking with the title. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Diamond Mine is backstage – Malcolm Bivens with The Creed Brothers. Bivens addresses last week’s attack and says Pretty Deadly is Pretty Stupid and this isn’t NXT UK, The Diamond Mine will beat their asses. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed hype themselves up for tonight’s Gauntlet Match. They proved they’re the best tag team of all-time at Stand & Deliver, and tonight they will tax Pretty Deadly, and show why it’s Diamond Mine forever. We see video from earlier today with The Creed Brothers and Bivens with two referees, who spin a tumbler to draw their entry number in tonight’s main event. They seem happy with the slot they picked, and Brutus says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Bron brings up the abduction of his father, 2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, and says Joe Gacy wanted to send him a message and get his attention last week, and now he’s got it. Bron says his father is back at home now, but Gacy made a mistake because no one messes with Bron’s family. Fans pop as Bron praises his father for his Hall of Fame career. Bron calls Gacy to bring his ass to the ring and see who the real tough guy is. Gacy appears on the big screen, standing next to a barrel of fire.

Gacy says he’s sorry he can’t be here tonight, but it was a pleasure to meet Rick last week. Gacy says through meeting Rick, he started learning more about Bron. Gacy says they set Rick free but he left one memento behind – Gacy is holding Rick’s WWE Hall of Fame ring, which he says symbolizes the family sacrifices Rick made – the miles he traveled, the birthdays he missed, and so on. Gacy says a family can only be tested by fire. He drops the ring in the fire barrel in front of him. Gacy laughs uncontrollably as Bron looks on to end the segment.

– We see what happened last week as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne regained the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Toxic Attraction in their lounge now. Mandy Rose brags about how they have all the gold once again. She says Dakota Kai has no chance against her tonight. She will go out there tonight and beat Kai, to show everyone that they are the measuring stick that no one can match.

– Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro are walking backstage. Von Wagner suddenly attacks and destroys them both. Wagner finishes Kushida off with a big powerbomb, launching him over some production cases. Robert Stone looks at the damage and approves. Stone says it looks like there will be no match tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how the camera caught up with an angry NXT Champion Bron Breakker backstage. Bron was furious and didn’t want to talk, telling the camera to get out of his face. Bron left the building and drove off in his car.

– Robert Stone and Von Wagner are in the ring now. Stone knocks Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro, and says we will never see them again after what Wagner just did to them. Stone says this is Von’s world and we’re just living in it. The music interrupts and out comes Jiro to a pop. Von attacks at the apron but Jiro sends him to the floor. Jiro goes for Stone in the ring and sends him retreating. Jiro takes the mic and says he is pissed, and he’s going to take it out on Von. Fans cheer and we’ve got a match.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Von Wagner

The bell rings and Von Wagner goes at it with Ikemen Jiro. This was scheduled to be Von vs. Kushida. Jiro unloads and mounts Von in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Von easily turns it around and levels Jiro to boos.

Von drops several big elbow drops to keep Jiro down. Von launches Jiro face-first into the turnbuckles, then hits a big fall-away slam. Von applies a bear-hug in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally for Jiro. Jiro finally counters and lands on his feet, then unloads with kicks to try and bring Von down. Jiro with big forearm strikes now. Jiro drops Wagner to a pop. Jiro with a superkick to the jaw of Von.

Jiro goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Jiro with a big Swanton Bomb but Von kicks out at 2. Von comes back and runs over Jiro with a big boot. Von lifts Jiro high on his shoulders, then drives him into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Stone orders Von to finish Jiro but Von is distracted by looking at Sofia Cromwell, who is in the crowd. Sofia apparently points at Jiro, so Von finally grabs Jiro and presses him in the air, launching him into the front row of the crowd. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

– Nikkita Lyons is backstage with McKenzie now, asking about the feud with Lash Legend and last week’s win over Lash. Nikkita says Lash does a lot of trash talking and she is athletic as hell, but Lyons doesn’t have anything to prove to her. Nikkita goes on about how she only has something to prove to the fans, about how she can compete at the highest levels. She brings up NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose but Lash runs in and levels her with a big boot while she’s going to stand up. Lash yells and says the next time McKenzie wants to interview someone, it should be her.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Dakota Kai vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out comes Dakota Kai to a pop. Back to commercial.

