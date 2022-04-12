Cody Rhodes says not even his father would have liked his neck tattoo

Cody Rhodes knows that even his own father, Dusty Rhodes, would’ve asked him about his neck tattoo. Cody recently spoke to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and revealed what he thinks his father would tell him if he were around today.

“[At WrestleMania], I was getting ready to get on the [entrance elevator], pacing underneath the stage,” Cody said. “John Laurinaitis is standing there. Brandi (Rhodes) is standing there. Production gentlemen are right there. All these cameras. I’m not a very faithful person, Matt and Nick (Jackson) joke all the time that I’m atheist, not a real thing, but I just believe in what’s in front of you. I genuinely felt him. That’s never happened for me. I felt him. I always think what I would tell him versus what he’d say to me, and I always think, the first thing I’d have to say to him, ‘So much has happened. So much has happened. I have to tell you.’ He’s the type that if he saw what happened [at WrestleMania], he would know everything. He would get it, 100%. Knowing the man Dusty, and the father, he’d probably would have asked what was on my neck. That honestly would have been the first thing he said to me, ‘what’s on your neck?’ I don’t get that moment anytime soon, but I did feel him [at WrestleMania] and that’s never happened for me before and it was a good feeling.”

