WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the latest build for WrestleMania Backlash.

RAW will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ first RAW TV match in six years as he faces The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight, while Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.

WWE previously teased that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be confronting RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro on tonight’s show, but it looks like more blue brand Superstars will be appearing as the WWE Events website and the arena website has the following names advertised – The Usos, RK-Bro, Bobby Lashley, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. The arena has The Bloodline vs. McIntyre and The New Day advertised, which will likely be the dark main event, if it happens at all.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro to unify them

* Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

* Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

* MVP and Omos discuss Bobby Lashley and address the WWE Universe on a special edition of The VIP Lounge

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.