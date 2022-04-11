WrestleMania rematch announced for Backlash

Apr 11, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE announced:

IT IS OFFICIAL!

Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with “The Visionary” Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania Backlash!

