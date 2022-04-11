WrestleMania rematch announced for Backlash
WWE announced:
IT IS OFFICIAL!
Cody Rhodes will go head-to-head with “The Visionary” Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania Backlash!
Get ready for ROLLINS/RHODES II at #WrestleManiaBacklash as @CodyRhodes steps back into the ring with @WWERollins! https://t.co/qnFH2joNLc pic.twitter.com/xNrvS4AXh0
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: @CodyRhodes says that he wouldn’t have accepted @WWERollins' challenge if he wasn’t 100% confident in his ability to beat him once again at #WrestleManiaBacklash. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/D5VYfXKCGj
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2022