WrestleMania 38 surpasses the Super Bowl in social media engagement and video views

The two-night WrestleMania 38 managed to outdo this year’s Super Bowl LVI in social media metrics according to analytics firm Conviva.

Both nights of WrestleMania drew a combined 2.2 billion impressions across all social media platforms whereas the Super Bowl did 1.8 billion impressions this year.

When it comes to video views, WrestleMania did 1.1 billion video views for a total of 13.1 million hours of video watch time and 87 million in engagement. In comparison, the Super Bowl had 618 million video views, 3.56 million hours of video watch time and 78 million engagements.

Conviva also adds that the show broke all social media records for WWE, a 47% increase across all social media networks compared to last year’s WrestleMania.

Not surprisingly, the Cody Rhodes return post was the most popular with 500,000 engagement and the Pat McAfee/Austin Theory/Mr McMahon match did 450,000. Other matches that ranked up there for WWE this year was the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bianca Belair regaining the Raw Women’s title, and Roman Reigns unifying the titles.