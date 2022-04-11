Tommaso Ciampa reportedly called up

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly an official member of the WWE RAW roster.

Ciampa is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW and has been called up from WWE NXT to the main roster internally, according to PWInsider.

Ciampa’s call-up has been rumored for several months now. After making a few main roster special appearances in 2019, Ciampa defended the NXT Title at WWE live events in the UK back in November 2021. He started working SmackDown dark matches in January of this year, while also working pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. Ciampa picked up four Main Event wins since mid-January – three over T-BAR and one over Akira Tozawa, with the last win over T-BAR coming in mid-March.

Ciampa teamed with WWE United States Champion Finn Balor to defeat The Dirty Dawgs on the February 21 RAW, and then defeated Robert Roode in singles action the following week. The March 7 RAW saw Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeat The Dirty Dawgs.

Ciampa’s last main roster appearance was on Friday, April 1, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania SmackDown episode. He worked his last NXT match the following night, losing to Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver.

For what it’s worth, the official WWE roster page still has Ciampa listed as a NXT Superstar as of this writing, but that should change if he appears on tonight’s RAW.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ciampa on RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live coverage of tonight’s show at 8pm ET.