At ROH Supercard of Honor, Tully Blanchard introduced his new tag team client, The Gates of Agony.

Toa Liona & Kaun became the first official members of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, making short work of Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Eli Isom).

Speaking to Koffin Radio, Toa Liona says he’s signed to AEW.

“It’s official, I’m signed with them,” Toa said when asked if he’s with AEW. “I’m part of the ROH roster, but, I’m contracted so you never know when I might pop up on TBS or TNT. Watch Dynamite and Rampage.”