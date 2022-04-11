Shinjiro Otani injury update

Shinjiro Otani suffered an injury after taking a German Suplex from Takashi Sugiura into the corner. The match was immediately stopped and Otani was taken to the hospital. He was unable to move at the time.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, ZERO1 President Takahito Kami gave an update on Otani’s condition. He said: “It hasn’t changed. He’s conscious, but can’t move his limbs. Currently, he’s being treated by a doctor. As for the official diagnosis, we are waiting for a reply from the hospital.”

ZERO1 staff have not been able to visit Otani due to COVID-19 restrictions. Family members may be able to visit now.