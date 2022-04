Quick preview for next week’s WWE Raw

Announced for next week’s Raw…

The Double Wedding of Dana Brooke & Reggie, Tamina & Akira Tozawa

Kevin Owens will give Ezekiel a Lie Detector Test

Naomi & Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan for the Women’s Tag Team Titles

Finn Balor vs Theory for the United States Title