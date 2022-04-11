LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package looking at how Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38 to defeat Seth Rollins, and then returned to RAW last week to make it known he’s gunning for gold in WWE, and doing it in the name of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Smith is joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The King is filling in for Corey Graves, who is on his honeymoon with Carmella.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must see episode of MizTV. Fans boo but Miz begins his grand introduction. He says tonight’s guest is an extraordinary Superstar, who has been the talk of the whole world since making his WWE return. Miz says this person beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but can he beat The Miz tonight? Miz knocks the Detroit crowd and says their opinions don’t count. Miz goes on and introduces his guest – Cody Rhodes.

The music hits and the pyro goes off as Rhodes makes his way out in a suit. He stops on the entrance-way and gets more pyro. Rhodes enters the ring, poses in the corners and even more pyro goes of on the stage. Miz is looking at his watch, wondering how long this entrance is going to go on for. They finally take their seats and Miz jokes that they broke the pyro budget. He asks if Rhodes is trying to show him up on his own show. He asks if Rhodes is just an ego-maniac now. Rhodes says don’t begrudge him, don’t get hot, because it’s been a while since he faced a crowd this hot. Rhodes stands back up and plays to the crowd for more cheers. Miz brings up Cody’s emotional explanation on last week’s RAW, about why he came back to WWE. Miz says that was admirable.

Fans chant “Dusty!” now. Miz says the reality is, if it weren’t for Cody’s family name, he wouldn’t just be the grandson of a plumber, he’d be just a plumber. Cody says being a plumber would be a good thing right now because Miz is full of… Cody stops himself but says everyone knows what he meant. Cody says Miz hasn’t changed… he’s still arrogant, obnoxious, a full-blown carny, and the fact that Miz embraces it so greatly… that makes him reliable. Good ‘ol Reliable Mike. Cody asks Miz if he looks the same, and asks what he’s been doing for the past six years. Cody goes on about wanting to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title belt. Miz says it’s a title, a belt holds up your pants. Miz says anyone who can beat Rollins at WrestleMania definitely deserves to be in title contention. Miz says that might take a while because a little bird told him Rollins wants a rematch, and this time he will have time to plan. Miz doesn’t like Cody’s chances in the rematch, or in tonight’s match. Miz goes on but fans interrupt with chants for Cody. Miz brags about destroying The Mysterios and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 but everyone still wanted to talk about Cody after WrestleMania. Miz says we all know where Cody has been, but this is Miz’s show and Miz won’t be disrespected on his show. They stand up and face off now as Cody tells him to simmer down.

Cody respects Miz and all of his accomplishments. Cody says he senses this hostility is because Miz feels threatened by Cody. Cody says he has no issue with Rollins, Rollins gave him a great match, and he’s got the rematch if he wants it. Cody goes on about knowing there would be doubt and resentment when he returned to WWE, but he’s ready to face the best wrestlers… Miz corrects him, it’s Superstars. Cody goes on and says he’s looking forward to his first RAW match back tonight. Fans interrupt with a “Cody!” chant now. Cody says may the best man win in their match tonight. Miz tries to hit Rhodes with a sneak attack but Cody counters and tosses him through the ropes to the floor. Cody’s music starts up as he yells out at Miz. Miz and Cody stare each other down to end the segment.

– We see how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke on Friday’s SmackDown and sent SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to RAW to capture the red brand titles from RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. Still to come, RK-Bro vs. American Alpha with title shot implications, plus Omos on The VIP Lounge with MVP, and at 9pm ET it will be Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan

We go back to the ring and out comes Dominik Mysterio by himself. Dominik greets fans at ringside as he walks to the ring and we go to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Dominik waits in the ring. We see how Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik and Rey Mysterio last week for his official re-debut. This match tonight was originally announced as Rey vs. Veer. The music hits and out comes Veer for his official in-ring re-debut. The bell rings and Dominik charges but Veer levels him.

Veer groans out as he works Dominik over. Veer leaps at Dominik and splashes him back down. Dominik blocks a clothesline with a kick. Dominik sends Veer to the floor to regroup. Dominik launches himself over the top rope but Veer catches him, stumbles back a few steps into the barrier, then launches him into the barrier. Veer waits for Dominik to get up, then decks him with a huge right forearm.

Veer brings Dominik back into the ring and decks Dominik with another big clothesline. Veer stands over Dominik, smashes down onto him, then applies the modified Camel Clutch for the quick submission win.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

– After the bell, Veer grabs Dominik again and quickly applies the submission. He rag-dolls Dominik until four officials finally get him to let go. Veer applies the hold one more time and punishes Dominik as fans boo. Medics bring a stretcher down and load Dominik up as Veer marches to the back, stopping to look back at the ring while the boos continue. We go to commercial as EMTs put the neck brace on Dominik and stretcher him away.

– Back from the break and we see how Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik Mysterio. The camera cuts backstage to Dominik’s stretcher being loaded up into the ambulance. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Veer now. Patrick asks Veer why he did what he did after the match was over. Veer says he strikes fear into the heart of any man, or maybe he said every man. Veer stares at the camera as we go back to the ambulance. The sirens start up and it drives away with Dominik in the back.

– We see what happened last week when AJ Styles interrupted Damian Priest and Edge, but ended up getting double teamed. We see footage from earlier today of Sarah Schreiber stopping AJ as he arrived to the arena. Schreiber asked AJ about his thoughts going into tonight’s match with Priest. AJ admitted he was afraid… afraid of what Edge and Priest will make him do to them. AJ says they talked about his family and that means a fight. AJ saw Priest walking nearby, so he ran over and attacked. Priest fought back and the two brawled as officials tried to keep them apart. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see some of the top WWE Instagram photos of the week.

AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and the music hits as AJ Styles makes his way out to a pop. We get another look at the backstage fight from earlier today. Out next comes Damian Priest by himself. We see a pre-recorded sidebar video where Priest says last week he pledged his loyalty to WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and tonight he proves his loyalty to be by Edge’s side. Priest says what he does to AJ will be Exhibit A, and AJ’s Judgment Day. The bell rings and AJ ducks a shot, then works Priest over. They trade shots into the corner.

Priest with a big uppercut and kicks now. AJ keeps fighting and clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. AJ sends Priest into the ring post, then leaps off the apron and knocks him over the barrier for a pop. AJ grabs Priest and brings him out of the timekeeper’s area, then slams him face-first into the announce table.

Fans chant AJ’s name as he stands tall in the ring by himself, waiting on Priest to regroup at ringside. AJ launches himself over the top rope, decking Priest with a big flying right hand at ringside. We go back to commercial as fans pop for AJ.

Back from the break and they’re trading shots in the ring now. Priest runs into a back elbow but AJ comes back with the moonsault into a DDT from the corner. AJ with more strikes and a clothesline, then a big kick for a pop from the crowd. AJ leaps into the corner with a clothesline. AJ gets Priest on his shoulders but Priest fights back. AJ tries again and hits the Ushigoroshi. Priest comes right back and turns it back around. More back and forth in the corner now. AJ comes off the top but Priest moves and hits a Bell Clap. Priest counters a move and drives AJ face-first into the mat for a close 2 count.

Priest is frustrated now. Priest keeps control and works AJ over while keeping him on his knees. Priest talks trash and yells at AJ as the referee warns him. AJ blocks The Reckoning and drops Priest with a pele kick for a big pop. AJ fights from the apron and stuns Priest.

AJ calls for the Phenomenal Forearm but Priest kicks him out of the air, sending him to the floor. Priest goes to the middle of the ring and drops to one knee. The lights start going down as he raises his arms in the air. Priest is under a purple spotlight now. Priest looks ahead under the light as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us what just happened with AJ Styles and Damian Priest. The lights are back up now and everyone is gone. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with AJ. AJ asks what was that BS, he wasn’t done with Priest. AJ goes on about Edge looking down from wherever he’s at, and says he doesn’t care what Edge or anyone else thinks, it won’t stop him from getting to Priest and Edge.

The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz. Cody Rhodes is out next to a pop and pyro. Fans sing along with Cody’s theme as he hits the ring and poses for a pop. The bell rings as fans chant Cody’s name. Before they can lock up, the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins is all smiles as he dances around on the stage and slowly makes his way to the ringside area to watch the match from next to the announce table.

Miz grabs Cody to start off the distraction but Cody fights him off. Miz comes back with a kick, wastes some time to play to the crowd, then Cody catches him with a powerslam. Cody with a springboard kick to send Miz to the floor. Cody chases Miz back into the ring, dodges an elbow drop, then goes for the Cody Cutter but it’s blocked.

Cody then blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and nails a long vertical suplex, slamming Miz face-first instead. Miz kicks out at 2. Cody does some push-ups to taunt Miz. Rollins watches from the announce table as Cody controls Miz. Miz counters Cody in the corner and delivers a big kick to the chest, then a kick to the face.

Miz with knees to the back now, then a running kick to the face. More back and forth now. Cody gets sent to the apron, then kicked in the face. Cody goes down at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz remains in control, beating Rhodes around the ring. Cody counters and gets fired up now as fans cheer him on. Rhodes unloads but Miz kicks out at 2. Rhodes runs the ring and nails a suicide dive to the floor. Rhodes is fired up as he brings Miz back into the ring with the referee counting. Rhodes comes off the top but Miz moves and Rhodes sells a knee injury.

Miz takes the leg out and applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Miz tightens the hold but Cody isn’t giving up. Fans rally for Cody and he gets close to the rope but Miz pulls him back to the middle of the ring. Rhodes finally turns the Figure Four over as Miz yells out. Miz crawls for the bottom rope and finally gets it to break the hold to boos.

More back and forth now. Cody nits the Cody Cutter for a big pop, then drops him in the middle of the ring with Cross Rhodes for the pin to win as Rollins looks on.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

– After the match, Cody’s music hits as he begins his celebration. We go to replays. Rhodes poses in the corners and doesn’t see Rollins waiting behind him. Cody comes off the corner now and there is Rollins. Rollins says he heard all the kind things Cody had to say, even the word rematch, but he wants Cody to remember Cody was the surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38, and had all the advantages. Seth says now that he sees what he’s working with… he laughs uncontrollably. Seth proposes Rollins vs. Rhodes II. Cody says yes, absolutely. Rollins laughs some more as fans pop. Rollins’ music starts back up and he dances around the ring while Rhodes watches.

– We see how Kevin Owens was confronted by Ezekiel last week, the younger brother to Elias.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with how he introduces as the newest member of RAW – Tommaso Ciampa. Before they can speak, Ezekiel walks up and introduces himself, welcoming Ciampa to RAW. Ciampa thanks him but Kevin Owens comes up and interrupts. Owens goes on about how this is really Elias, asking him what he’s trying to pull. Ezekiel says Owens is mistaken, then Ezekiel walks off. Ciampa also believes that this really is Ezekiel. Owens tells Ciampa not to listen to Elias, he’s known him for years. Owens asks if he’s the only sane person around here. Owens seethes at the whole Ezekiel situation and storms off.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan for the next bout. Back to commercial as Liv poses on the apron.

Back from the break and we see what happened with Liv and Rhea Ripley last week as they took a non-title loss to Naomi and her partner Sasha Banks, and then how Liv defeated Banks on SmackDown. The music hits back in the arena and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Naomi with Sasha Banks. The bell rings and they lock up, trading offense. Naomi drops Liv first and taunts her.

They both trade counters in the middle of the ring until Naomi lands a big kick. Naomi with offense in the corner but Liv nails a hurricanrana. There’s some sloppy offense from both but Naomi kicks Liv in the face for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two.

Banks rallies for Naomi from ringside now. Liv has Ob-Liv-ion blocked. Liv tries for a top rope hurricanrana but Naomi turns it into a powerbomb. They trade counters and offense on the mat until Naomi rolls Liv up, stacking her for the pin and the win.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Banks and Naomi celebrate while Liv tries to recover.

– We see how MVP turned on Bobby Lashley last week and linked up with Omos.

– We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. Lashley greets some fans and poses in the corner as pyro goes off. Saxton says this was supposed to be The VIP Lounge, but Lashley is crashing the party. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is already talking. He says he wasn’t invited to The VIP Lounge over what happened last week, so he invited himself. Lashley goes on about about the win at WrestleMania 38, but gives Omos some raise. He says he was stabbed in the back by the one man he felt he could trust. Lashley goes on and calls MVP to come to the ring and explain his actions to everyone.

MVP isn’t coming out. Lashley says maybe he should start re-arranging The VIP Lounge to how he likes it. He threatens to destroy some stuff but the music interrupts and out comes MVP and Omos now. MVP tells Lashley to stop embarrassing himself, and if he damages anything, MVP’s lawyers will be in contact. Lashley tells him to shove those lawyers up his ass. Lashley wants a fight. MVP says he’d love for Omos to teach a lesson to Lashley, but Omos is learning to be a businessman and will wait until the money and time is right.

Lashley says MVP and everyone should be thanking him. MVP asks if Lashley and everyone wants an explanation? He can do that. MVP goes on about how Lashley was floundering when he came back to WWE, until MVP took Lashley to new heights. MVP declares he made Lashley, he made Lashley into All Mighty. Lashley says MVP came back for his farewell tour but then he did what he does best – latch onto his next meal ticket. The back & forth continues until MVP goes on about Omos being bigger and smarter than Lashley. He says Omos will take MVP’s spot at the top because Omos realizes he needs MVP. MVP says Lashley barely survived his first match with Omos, and he promises he won’t survive the next. Lashley says he’s going to chop Omos down like he did at WrestleMania, then he’s coming to get MVP. Lashley’s music starts back up as he starts tossing parts of The VIP Lounge to the floor.

– We see how Reggie proposed to WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke two weeks ago but Tamina Snuka interrupted, only for Reggie to save Dana and run away with her. Akira Tozawa then proposed to Tamina and she said yes. We cut to footage of Tozawa, Reggie, R-Truth and some of their friends leaving Tozawa’s bachelor party, what apparently was the best bachelor party of all-time. Truth asks Reggie about the WWE 24/7 Title and Reggie mentions it’s with Dana at the double bachelorette party she’s having with Tamina. Truth is shocked and worried. He goes on ranting about how you can’t trust the title with Tamina and a bunch of conniving others. Truth tells the guys to follow him because they have a party to crash.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Queen Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Austin Theory is talking to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has promised him a WWE United States Title shot from Finn Balor. Theory also says we can stop calling him “Austin” and just “Theory” now because he and Mr. McMahon decided that’s better. Pearce says Theory will get his title shot next week. Kevin Owens comes in ranting about Elias and Ezekiel. He asks Pearce and Deville what kind of ship they’re running here, pointing to how he was forced in a match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and now Elias is back lying about who he is. Owens wants to put Ezekiel through a lie detector test next week and Deville agrees. Owens says he’s going to pay for the test. Deville turns and talks to Pearce about how she has a contract for Belair’s first title defense. She walks off. We go back to the ring and see what happened last week between Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella, who are now split up. The announcers look at the wedding of Carmella and Corey Graves as Belair dances around in the ring. The music interrupts and out comes Vega. We get a pre-recorded video from earlier today with Vega, who says to forget about Carmella and Corey because she feels liberated without the dead weight. Vega goes on and says she will defeat Belair for her title.

The bell rings and they go at it. Vega with a takedown from the corner for a quick 1 count. Belair fights out of a hold and decks Vega, then hits a big fall-away slam. Fans cheer Belair on as she presses Vega high above her head and does squats, then drops her to the mat. Belair follows up with a quick KOD for the easy win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall and celebrates the quick win as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair raises the title until the music interrupts and out comes Sonya Deville with a contract in her hand. She marches to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Deville is in the ring with Belair, congratulating her on her WrestleMania win and calling on fans to cheer her on. Deville says she found a new challenger for Belair but it was no easy task because of the stacked women’s division. She names several Superstars and says the options are endless for Belair. Belair says she’d be happy to get in the ring with any of those names she said, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who her opponent is because she will leave with the title, because she is the strongest, toughest, bravest, and so on. Belair is ready to find out who her opponent is. Deville has an open contract for the RAW Women’s Title and says if Belair is serious about getting in the ring with anyone, then sign now and prove why you are The EST. Belair sees what Deville is trying to do, but says let’s do it. She signs the contract. Deville gives a grand introduction for this mystery opponent, then calls for a drum roll. Belair turns to face the big screen for the big reveal, but Deville takes her knee out with a chop block from behind. Deville destroys Belair and drops her as fans boo. Deville then announces herself as Belair’s next opponent. Adam Pearce rushes down to check on a furious Belair as Deville makes her exit to boos.

– We go to the double bachelorette party for Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. They are on the same page now but Tamina says it will be open season on the title once the honeymoon is over. Los Lotharios interrupt and put the Kiss Cam over Tamina and Dana. Nikki A.S.H. interrupts next and she’s brought some male entertainment. She uses this to distract Brooke, and roll her up for a pin but Tamina makes the save and beats up on Nikki. R-Truth, Akira Tozawa and Reggie show up with their friends. Truth yells at everyone and says they should all be ashamed. Truth says it’s not the 24/7 Title that keeps them together, it’s the love. Truth has a certificate that shows he’s an ordained minister, and he calls for all attempts on the title to be paused until next week when there will be a double wedding. Everyone celebrates to end the segment.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Orton and Riddle pose together as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and we see what happened between Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair. Adam Pearce stops Deville backstage and says she abused her power. He asks who the hell she thinks she is. Deville thinks she is the first official to answer an open challenge, and she thinks she will shock the world when she wins the title. Pearce can’t believe she’s doing this. Deville says she’s a WWE official and Pearce can’t stop her from making history as she’s already make it official. We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy for this non-title match – Otis and Chad Gable. Gable makes excuses for losing at WrestleMania 38, including blaming Gable Steveson, and goes on ranting about how they will get the titles back. Riddle starts off with Gable and they go at it.

Riddle takes control and in comes Orton for the double team. They double team Gable some more now. Riddle scoops Gable to his shoulders but Gable counters and in comes Otis. Otis runs over Riddle and stands tall to boos. Otis keeps control and they flatten Riddle with a German suplex and clothesline combo. Otis stands tall over Riddle as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has Riddle grounded by his arm as fans try to rally fort he champs. Riddle fights up to his feet, then fights Gable off. Gable ducks a clothesline and nails a German to Riddle. Otis follows up with a big splash for a 2 count. Gable tags in while Riddle is on Otis’ shoulders. Riddle slides out and ends up dropping Gable with a high knee. Riddle with a jumping knee to the temple of Otis now. Riddle finally kicks Gable away again and in comes Orton off the tag.

Orton unloads on the challengers, hitting Gable with a powerslam. Orton brings Gable to the apron for the second rope draping DDT. Fans go wild for Orton as he stands tall, then calls for the RKO. Gable blocks the RKO and back-slides Orton for 2. Orton comes right back with the RKO outta nowhere to Gable for the pin to win:

Winners: RK-Bro

– After the match, the champs stand tall with the titles in the air as fans cheer them on and we go to replays. A black SUV arrives in the back and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso go walking through the backstage area looking for Randy Orton and Riddle. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the music hits as RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle wait in the ring as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso head to the ring.

Orton says he wasn’t sure if The Usos were coming to RAW, but it looks like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Big Dog, let his bitches off their leashes. The Usos hype themselves up and challenge RK-Bro to a title unification bout for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Orton responds but the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins make the case for why they should be next in line for a title shot.

The Profits say they would be happy to face The Usos after they win the titles from RK-Bro, then they and The Usos can unify the titles, because they are up and they want the smoke. Orton tells them both to shut the hell up because people want to see a fight, not hear them talk. Orton gets Detroit to agree and the three teams have words as we go back to commercial.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

Back from the break and we see how Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik Mysterio earlier tonight. Announced for next week is Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Finn Balor, plus WWE Women’s Tag team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defending against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The announcers show us how RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are watching tonight’s main event from ringside.

The bell rings and Montez Ford locks up with Jimmy Uso as both teams are already in the ring. Jimmy drops Ford and The Usos taunt RK-Bro to boos. Ford comes back and drops Uso with a dropkick from behind. Ford works on the arm and in comes Angelo Dawkins for the big double team for a 1 count.

Jimmy turns it around and takes Dawkins to the turnbuckles. Dawkins levels him for a quick pin attempt. Jey is legal now as Dawkins keeps control for another 2 count. Jimmy tags himself in and The Usos take Dawkins out with ease. Jimmy chokes Dawkins with the bottom rope. Jey with a cheap shot to Dawkins while the referee is distracted by Jimmy. The Usos with another big double team and more taunting RK-Bro. The Usos keep Dawkins near their corner, preventing a tag and taunting the champs some more.

Jimmy taunts Dawkins and rocks him with a big right forearm. Jimmy with more offense now. Dawkins looks to mount a comeback but Jimmy drops him with a big kick for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Jey pulls Dawkins to the floor and they go at it. Jimmy decks Dawkins from behind to make the save. Jey sends Dawkins into the barrier, then The Usos stand up to RK-Bro, taunting them and having words at ringside. The Usos turn right around to a big dive from the ring by Ford. Ford takes The Usos down at ringside as we go back to commercial.

