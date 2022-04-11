Kimber Lee deletes Twitter following Nash Carter getting fired from WWE

Kimber Lee, who helped get Nash Carter fired last week from WWE, has deleted her Twitter account.

Lee used the social media platform to expose Carter, uploading photos of when he buster her lip when he was drunk and then uploaded a photo of Carter, sporting the Hitler mustache, doing the Nazi salute which eventually got him fired. Lee said that she had forgiven him for what he done to her but she couldn’t hide it anymore and then posted the Nazi salute photo to tell the world what kind of man her husband is.

Lee accused Carter of domestic violence and talked about his anti-LGBT views but Carter’s friend and the wife of his now former tag team partner Wes Lee said that Kimber Lee was served with divorce papers last week which prompted her outburst and defended Carter, saying he has been living with them to escape the mental abuse of his soon-to-be ex-wife.