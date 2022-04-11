Jim Cornette “ashamed of” what Tammy Sytch has become
Jim Cornette has offered his take on Tammy Sytch and it isn’t a great review. Cornette, who was a big part of Sytch’s rise to fame in wrestling through Smokey Mountain Wrestling, says he’s “ashamed of” what Tammy Sytch has become. He says he regrets that she became what she’s become when it concerns her massive issues. He says he would not talk about her “various f*** ups” because she was “f***ing her life up” and he had fond memories of her when she was not a “complete f*** up.” He admits she’s never caused any offense to him. But, he can’t stay silent about her actions anymore.
Sytch was arrested for an auto accident that resulted in the death of a driver in Florida. It is possible she could face vehicular manslaughter.
One of the few times I agree with Cornette. Tammy could of had a great life, but she’s screwed it all up.
@MRK
Start actually listening to him instead of the people that call him various things for what is essentially being politically incorrect (which is actually not a bad thing) or those who love to take things out of context and you’ll find yourself agreeing with him a lot more.