Broken Skull sessions episode announced for this week

Apr 11, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Steve Austin have been announced for the next Broken Skull Sessions episode.

WWE confirmed today that the episode will premiere this Friday, April 15 via Peacock and the WWE Network. Bully first announced the episode back in early March.

Stay tuned for more. You can see some of Bully’s photos from the interview below, where he revealed that they had a few of Stone Cold’s Broken Skull IPA beers and Jack Daniel’s whiskey:

