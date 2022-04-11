AEW Rampage viewership/key demo rating for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 600,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 31.58% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 456,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 66.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.25 key demo rating represents 328,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 69.95% from the 193,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #18 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #66 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #98 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the second-best audience of the year so far, behind the Beach Break episode on January 28, and the key demo rating was tied with Beach Break for the best key demo rating of the year. Friday’s viewership was up 31.58% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 66.66% from the previous week.

The Masters Golf on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.64 key demo rating. The Masters also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.883 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.933 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating for the #3 spot. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.60 rating, also drawing 2.230 million viewers for the #7 spot.

Friday’s taped Rampage aired in the normal timeslot on TNT, and was taped earlier in the week from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. The show featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta in the opener, Lexy Nair interviewing Hook, QT Marshall vs. Swerve Strickland, Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Jon Moxley vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the non-title main event, plus appearances by AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Danhausen, and more.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode