Trish Stratus reacts to Becky Lynch tweeting about Her

Apr 10, 2022 - by James Walsh

Yesterday, while trolling Tony Khan, Becky Lynch shared a GIF of Trish Stratus. Stratus has responded to continue their feud, calling the move “desperate.”

She wrote: “Dropping a GIF of me on your timeline – I find it very tacky and very low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation.”

