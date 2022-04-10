Reaction to Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage

In the main event of the April 8th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley won a competitive and bloody match against Wheeler Yuta. Afterwards, William Regal shook Yuta’s hand and Yuta has seemingly been added to the Blackpool Combat Club.

The match received critical acclaim from wrestling fans and is currently the highest ranked match of Moxley’s career on the website cagematch.net with 221 votes.

Here were a few of the comments on the match via Twitter…

Tony Khan: “One of the best main event matches we’ve ever had on Friday Night AEW Rampage!”

Bryan Danielson: “Sometimes, just sometimes, blood is beautiful.”

Anthony Bowens: “Tonight is another example of why fans need patience and have to stop making snap judgements on talent. Give them time to develop. Wheeler Yuta has always been amazing, he just needed the outlet to show it.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the YouTube video of the match already has close to a million views.