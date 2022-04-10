Notes on Shotzi and Shinjiro Otani

– Shinjiro Otani has been hospitalized following his match on Sunday’s ZERO1 show.

The injury was sustained when Otani took a German suplex into the turnbuckle that rendered Otani unable to move. The match was stopped prematurely and Otani was stretchered from the ring and taken to the hospital.

The referee, Katsumi Sasazaki, spoke with Tokyo Sports and had this to say:

“He was conscious. He could hear [his own] voice and he could clearly see where he was. However, he complained that he couldn’t move his hands and that he couldn’t move, and he said, ‘I can’t feel my hands.’”

Otani is believed to have suffered a cervical spine injury.

– Ringside News reports that Shotzi has been at television every week. Since she wasn’t “in the WrestleMania mix,” they did not book her. We are told that “nothing is wrong.” Shotzi is “in good standing” and “everyone likes her.” There is no heat on Shotzi, but she is still waiting for her name to be included in a television storyline once again.