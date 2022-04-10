Nikki Bella’s wedding could air on E!

Us Weekly spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and asked about her upcoming wedding to fiance Artem Chigvintsev. According to Nikki, the couple plans on getting married later this fall.

Bella stated on the wedding, "We've set a wedding date. I'll give a hint that it's fall 2022, very soon."

Of course, her sister, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, will be the Maid of Honor at the wedding. Nikki continued, “Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.” Brie herself commented to Us Weekly, “I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s—t together.”

Nikki Bella also stated that the wedding may air on the E! Network later on. She stated, “It might be on E!. So, the world may see it. There’s so, so much pressure [with the first dance]. I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.’ But I need to start now.”

Nikki and Artem got engaged in November 2019. The two welcomed their first son, Matteo, in July 2020.