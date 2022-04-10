News on Mia Yim and Hook

– In a post on Instagram, Mia Yim commented on making her return to the ring at the Wrestlecon Supershow in a match with Athena. It was Yim’s first match since her release from WWE. Prior to that, she hadn’t wrestled since a loss to Nikki Cross on Main Event in December 2020.

She wrote: “I needed wrestlecon weekend. This photo plus my match was enough for me to get my stuff together. I really let myself go. The past year I’ve been going through a professional mental rollercoaster. The last few months, I stopped caring. I ate whatever, Worked out sporadically, keeping myself busy with real life changes. The thought of wrestling gave me more anxiety (I’m already an anxious person as it is). My mindset was not where it needed to be and it showed on my body. I refused to train in the ring leading up to my first match as the thought had me shaking. I convinced myself I wasn’t good enough, I can’t wrestle and whenever I did, it was trash so what’s the point of training when I suck anyways.

The week of my first match, I contemplated cancelling because the closer it got to the match, the less sleep I got and more doubt crept into my mind. I just wanted to get this weekend over with.

Hearing the crowd chant, having a great match with @athenapalmer_fg , keith being there to watch, and seeing people I haven’t seen in years with inspiring words before and after the match was what I needed. To all my friends and fans, thank you for reigniting that fire in me. Thank you for helping me realize I am not shit and I still got something to offer in wrestling. You all reminded me why I love wrestling and that I am good enough for it. I love you all and I promise you, we only going up from here. Let’s get back to work —

Ps: @sheltyb803 you still suck, hope you trip on the stairs.”

– The indie promotion Create A Pro NY has announced on Twitter that rising AEW star Hook will be competing at the May 14th Grandest Stage event in Melville New York. This will be the fan-favorite’s debut on the indie circuit.

🚨TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 HOOK is in action on the indies for the very first time on May 14th at Create A Pro #TheGrandStage in Melville, NY Tickets go on sale Monday night at 6pm#CreateAPro #SendHook pic.twitter.com/iYLFRZR2XD — Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) April 9, 2022

Hook has yet to be defeated in AEW, holding a 6-0 record. His latest victory was against QT Marshall on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view buy-in show. He is currently feuding with fellow indie darling, Danhausen.