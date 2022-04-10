Here comes the bride! Details on the Alexa Bliss wedding ceremony

Alexa Bliss is off the singles list after marrying Ryan Cabrera yesterday at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, PEOPLE Magazine announced.

PEOPLE got the exclusive on the wedding, including the photos as well as a pre-wedding interview and details on everything about the party, the wedding vows, the music played, and the dress of the bride.

With the wedding now over, the honeymoon will consist of two parts: first, a stop at Disneyland in Anaheim, and then off to Hawaii for a few days of alone time before being joined by friends.

Several of her friends including The Miz, Maryse, Braun Strowman, Raquel Gonzalez, Nia Jax, CJ “Lana” Perry, Kayla Braxton, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and many others were in attendance for the wedding.

You can check out the full coverage of the Alexa Bliss wedding at PEOPLE.COM.

AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends 🤘🏻🥰 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 10, 2022