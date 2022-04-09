William Regal comments on joining AEW after 22 years with WWE

William Regal made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, William Regal was asked how he was approached to come to AEW after being let go just a few months ago by WWE following a 22 year career with the promotion.

“I was no longer needed in my former line of work. I’ve done nothing but do this for a living since I was 16, full time, apart from a couple of years off with different things that go on health wise and a few injuries. It’s been nothing but wrestling. So, I was just, ‘That’s it. I’ve had a great run. I’m going to maybe take at least a year off except for what I was thinking about this time, I’ll start looking for something in the U.K. so I can go and see my family and go home for a bit. Then I got a call from Daniel Bryan. Bryan Danielson.

The reason I can say that is because I came up with Daniel Bryan. It was my idea. It sounded very exciting just to go back and be talent, basically. As soon as I walked in the door, everybody seemed to be asking me to do other things. The last 10 years, I’ve just been doing everything. It’s been nice to just go out and be me. I’m going to do things anyway. You know, I ended up with the job I had before because I would always be at the ring showing people stuff, and I got to know a lot of people over the years, because people did that for me in Britain.”