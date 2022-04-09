Scott Hall’s son: “We buried my father yesterday”

From Cody Hall’s Instagram:

“We buried my father yesterday, and I guess it was the last step in the process but it still feels like I’m going through a ton. Being my dad’s son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes. But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward. A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me”