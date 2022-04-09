News regarding WWE’s next Saudi Arabia event in 2022

According PWinsider, WWE is currently finalizing plans for the company’s next event in Saudi Arabia. Mike Johnson wrote that “the early word is they will once again return around Halloween, either the final week of October or the first week of November.”

Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com also reported WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia in late March and stated that it was “indicated to us that the PPV will likely be TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) 2022.” There was no TLC event in 2021.

Click here for WWE’s current touring schedule for the remainder of 2022.