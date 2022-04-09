New-look Lacey Evans re-introduced on Smackdown

A much-changed Lacey Evans returned on Smackdown last night in a backstage segment where she discussed having to overcome a lot of obstacles in life to get where she is today.

Gone is her southern belle look and Evans showed up in military combat trousers for the promo to discuss her rough upbringing, talking about her father’s constant battle with addiction and mental illness and how her mother saved them from the physical and emotional abuse by taking everyone out from that environment.

Evans explained how she spent a lot of years living in different shelters and learned how to adapt and refused to give up.

The story of the former U.S. Marine will continue on next week’s broadcast ahead of her in-ring return. Evans has been out since February 2021 when she announced that she was pregnant with her second child. She gave birth in October of last year.