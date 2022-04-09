Matt Hardy comments on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

Matt Hardy talks about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38:

“I thought it was done really well, and I am happy for him. I have always had a very good relationship with Cody, I spent a lot of time with Cody, obviously, during the pandemic era. We were stuck in Jacksonville, and you know we would do a live Dynamite, and then we would tape the next day the Dynamite for the following week. Then Tony Khan was looking to get a lot of footage and content at that time, so we were just doing hours upon hours of Dark. Sometimes we would be in Daily’s Place until 3 am in the morning, recording stuff for Dark, or whatever. So, there was a lot of time that I spent with all those AEW guys, the guys in the very beginning of AEW, especially in the pandemic era. Obviously, we spent a lot of time together. So I actually grew really close with Cody during that time.”

source: The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy