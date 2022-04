Matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society vs Eddie Kingston, Santana, & Ortiz

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs Ricky Starks & PowerHouse Hobbs

Jurassic Express vs ReDRagon for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Minoru Suzuki vs Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title