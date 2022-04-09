Liv Morgan shows off battle scars from Smackdown
On last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Liv Morgan managed to get the win over Sasha Banks with a small package.
In a post on Twitter, Morgan showed off some battle wounds from the match, including a bruise on her face and a handprint on her shoulder. Morgan will team with Rhea Ripley against Banks and Naomi on Monday’s episode of RAW for the WWE tag team titles.
❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥Wrestling ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/jFihCVbCR4
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 9, 2022