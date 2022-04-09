Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari help produce WWE Smackdown matches

The former Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) may be returning to work for WWE behind-the-scenes.

After spending 13 years with WWE, Hennig was released on April 30, 2020 along with other budget cuts. He has been away from pro wrestling since then, but now Fightful Select reports that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer at this week’s SmackDown.

Hennig worked with Tyson Kidd to produce last night’s women’s division match that saw Liv Morgan defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

On a related note, Ariya Daivari may be returning to work for WWE as well.

Daivari also participated in a producer’s tryout at SmackDown this week, working with Chris Park to produce Drew McIntyre’s count out win over Sami Zayn.

Daivari’s brother, veteran pro wrestler Shawn Daivari, is also currently working as a WWE Producer. Ariya was with WWE from June 2016 – June 2021, and was released along with other budget cuts. Since then he has worked for AEW, NJPW, and the NWA.

There’s no word yet on how night one of the producer’s tryouts went for Hennig and Daivari, but we will keep you updated.

