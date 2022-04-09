Cody’s theme Kingdom climbing the charts on Spotify and iTunes

The band Downstait, which performs the Cody Rhodes theme song Kingdom, wrote on Twitter today that the song has now over 1 million streams on Spotify for this year so far.

“Kingdom just passed 1 million streams on Spotify for 2022!! Thank you guys so much,” the band tweeted.

The song is also performing strong on iTunes in the top U.S. rock chart and earlier this week it was #3 on the chart.

Cody, who owns the rights to the song, has been using Kingdom since August 2016 and the theme has accompanied him in Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, AEW, and now WWE.