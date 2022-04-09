Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon having a match at Wrestlemania 38

As seen at the WWE Wrestlemania Sunday PLE, Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in his first match since 2012. Vince also took a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin afterwards.

According to Fightful Select, it’s believed that Vince made the decision to get back in the ring months ago. It was first reported in late February that Vince was possibly going to have a match against McAfee.

Numerous people close to Vince as well as creative team members reportedly voiced their opinions that him getting in the ring was a “terrible” idea. Fightful also noted the following…

“There were plenty of laughs had by the team and Vince McMahon himself in the days that followed the event. The line we were given is that McMahon recognized it was a terrible performance and sell of the Stunner, but chalked it up to ‘as long as people were laughing and entertained, it’s okay.’”