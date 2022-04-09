Alexa Bliss getting married to Ryan Cabrera this weekend

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is getting married this weekend to singer Ryan Cabrera.

Bliss returned at the Elimination Chamber premium live event this February but has not appeared again since then. She had been previously absent from WWE television for several months after undergoing nose surgery.

Cabrera, 39, and Bliss, 30, have been dating since late 2020 and this is the first marriage for both of them. The two will tie the knot somewhere in California and details have been kept under wraps.

Bliss had a bachelorette party in Las Vegas in late February and former WWE Superstars Ember Moon and Nia Jax were also presen