A gofundme fundraiser established for Abdullah the Butcher

A gofundme fundraiser has been established for the legendary Abdullah the Butcher…

Hi everyone, My name is Esa Jeffries and I’m fundraising for my Godfather who is not only a legend and Hall of Fame Professional Wrestler, but a Great Humanitarian that has spent most his life in his charitable efforts to help his family, friends, the homeless on the streets of Atlanta, the elderly, handicapped, those hospitalized and different organizations here in Atlanta, GA and of course, his name is ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER. My Godfather is 81 years old, on a fixed income, handicapped, walking on a walker, in need of a hip replacement and due to his condition and the COVID 19 PANDEMIC situation, he just can not get around to make the money he is used to making. He seriously is in need of your help and I need you to help me to help him to hire two Attorneys for two different cases. THOUGH ABDULLAH’S HIGHEST LEVEL OF SCHOOL IS THE SECOND GRADE, HIS NATURAL GENIUS AND STRONG WILL TO BE SUCCESSFUL, HELPED MOTIVATE AND INSPIRED HIM TO OVERCOME HIS SCHOOLING HANDICAP. THIS MAN HAS WORKED HARD MOST OF HIS ADULT LIFE TO CARVE OUT AND BUILD HIS PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING CAREER AND HAVE BEEN TAKEN TOTAL ADVANTAGE OF BY HIS WIFE AND HER BROTHER JUST TO FIND OUT THAT HIS WIFE OWNS ALL OF THE ASSETS HE WORKED MOST OF HIS LIFE FOR AND HE OWNS NOTHING. HIS WIFE IS FROM KOREA AND HE MET HER IN JAPAN. SHE CAME HERE WITH ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. WHILE HE TRAVELLED THE WORLD, WORKING HARD MAKING A LIVING, SHE AND HER BROTHER OBVIOUSLY WERE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF HIM TIL WHERE EVEN HIS FIRST HOME HE PURCHASED HERE IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA, WAY BEFORE HE MET HER, HE RECENTLY FOUND OUT THAT THE DEED WAS CHANGED TO BOTH THEIR NAMES WITHOUT HIS KNOWLEDGE AND SIGNATURE AND NOW SHE WANTS A DIVORCE AND THIS IS ONLY TOUCHING THIS SURFACE OF HIS STORY. HE HAS NO MONEY TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY TO PROPERLY REPRESENT HIM HE ALSO NEEDS AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT HIM IN A CIVIL CASE HERE IN FULTON COUNTY GEORGIA, BROUGHT HERE FROM CANADA IN WHICH HE WAS NOT ABLE TO ATTEND COURT IN CANADA DUE TO THE CONDITION OF HIS HIP BY DOCTORS ORDER. HE HAS BEEN DESPERATELY TRYING TO SEEK ATTORNEYS TO PROPERLY REPRESENT HIM IN BOTH CASES BUT, THE ATTORNEY FEES ARE VERY EXPENSIVE IN WHICH HE CAN NOT AFFORD DUE TO HIS FIXED INCOME. THE JUDGE IN HIS CIVIL CASE GACE HIM SIXTY DAYS TO GET AN ATTORNEY AND HE NEEDS A DIVORCE ATTORNEY ASAP BECAUSE HE HAS A HEARING IN FEBRUARY AND ATTORNEYS NEED TIME TO PREPARE EACH CASE MY GOAL IS TO RAISE $50,000 ABDULLAH IS IN NEED OF YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT AND I PROMISE YOU THAT EVERY PENNY OF YOUR DONATIONS WILL GO TOWARD HIS ATTORNEY FEES THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR TIME, EFFORTS AND YOUR SUPPORT GOD BLESS!!