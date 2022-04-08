WWE Smackdown update for tonight

WWE has announced two segments for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to reveal the next step eon The Island of Relevancy.

WWE noted in their official preview, “After besting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns journeyed to Raw this past Monday night and informed the WWE Universe that he is prepared to reveal on SmackDown the next step on The Island of Relevancy. What does The Head of the Table have in store for WWE? Don’t miss the always turbulent SmackDown after WrestleMania, tonight at 8/7 on FOX.”

WWE has also announced a post-WrestleMania edition of Happy Talk with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

“After his undefeated streak was stopped in its tracks by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, Happy Corbin returns to SmackDown to join his cackling cohort Madcap Moss for a post-Show of Shows edition of ‘Happy Talk.’ Find out if Corbin can turn his frown upside down in the wake of his devastating defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE noted in their official preview.

WWE still has McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi advertised to appear tonight, but no matches have been announced.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.