Updated line-up for Impact Rebellion

Steve Maclin vs. Jay White vs. Chris Sabin is now official for the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling.

Sabin and White have been feuding for a few weeks now as a part of the program with The Bullet Club vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, and Sabin defeated White at Multiverse of Matches. Maclin would attack Sabin after the bout, but White gave him a low blow.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin